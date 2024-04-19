ARC to target swing constituencies – Dr Foster

By Christopher Arko

Accra, April 19, GNA – Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), has disclosed that the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) intends to field independent parliamentary candidates in many swing constituencies.

According to him, the Alliance had identified several constituencies with a swing voter base that are not dominated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and can be won by independent candidates.

“Given the resources that we have, we cannot fill all the parliamentary seats in the country…. but to focus on using strong and self-made people who are in contact with their communities with swing voter base which gives them a better chance of winning”

Dr Foster made the disclosure while speaking to the media in Accra about the Alliance’s attempt to identify self-made people to run as independent candidates in various swing constituencies around the country.

He said that the NIM has identified at least seven constituencies with swing voter bases where its candidates are expected to contest, while the Movement for Change (M4C) is also expected to run as independent candidates in other swing seats.

On April 4, 2024, the Movement for Change, founded by Alan Kyerematen, and the National Interest Movement, led by Dr Michael Abu Sakara Foster, announced that they had reached an agreement with several political entities and individuals to form a grand alliance to contest the 2024 general elections.

The Alliance, named the ‘Alliance for Revolutionary Change’ (ARC) “will aggressively mobilize Ghanaians from across the country, particularly the youth and women, irrespective of their religious, political, and ethnic affiliations, in a grand coalition to elect the first Independent Candidate as the President of the Republic of Ghana,” a statement said.

The Alliance said when voted into Government, it would focus on “breaking the cycle of poverty and reset the country on a new path to prosperity.”

It also said it sought to end the dominance of the duopoly of the NDC and the NPP in Ghanaian politics, insisting that the two Parties had failed to address the fundamental challenges of development of the country after 32 years in government.

The alliance said the divisiveness in Ghanaian politics, and the ‘Winner takes all’ syndrome, as well as the lack of continuity in the execution of government projects, which have been associated with the duopoly, “have brought untold hardships on the good people of Ghana.”

It assured that “The Alliance will work towards forming an all-inclusive Government of National Unity with representation from Political Parties, the Business Community, Farmers and Fishermen, Labour Unions, Faith-Based Organizations.”

