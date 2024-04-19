Nutritionist advises Ghanaians to invest in healthy eating

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, April 19, GNA – Mr Raphael Kwabena Angmortey, the Ada East District Nutritionist, has advised Ghanaians to invest in nutritious meals to promote their well-being.

Mr Angmortey, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said proper nutrition was one of the important pillars that could influence the overall well-being of an individual.

He explained that a healthy diet could reduce the risk of contracting chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, adding that it also promoted brain function among many other benefits.

He said poor diet had detrimental health effects on individuals and families, stressing that spending on healthy meals could reduce visits to health facilities for medical care.

Mr Angmortey said a healthy diet must contain more greens, lots of fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and must have reduced salt and sugar.

He insisted that fruit and vegetables were important components of a healthy diet, especially for children, as they help them grow by supporting their body functions, including their physical, mental, and social well-being.

He said healthy diets could further prevent all forms of malnutrition in all manner of persons, especially children, pregnant women and the aged.

GNA

