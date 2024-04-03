Anas denies taking bribe from Nyantakyi over release of “Number 12” documentary 

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 3, GNA – Renowned undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has denied soliciting a $100,000 bribe from former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi to prevent the release of the “Number 12” documentary.

Mr. Nyantakyi, in a recent interview with Accra-based Onua TV, alleged that he paid $100,000 to Anas through his legal representatives in an attempt to stop the release of the “Number 12” documentary that exposed corrupt practices in Ghana football.

This led to Nyantakyi being banned from all football activities by FIFA for life but was subsequently reduced to 15 years upon appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Anas has responded to the allegations by Nyantakyi, stating that they did not engage the services of Mr. Kwame Gyan from the University of Ghana, before, during, and after the production of the Number 12 documentary.

“Tiger Eye and Anas have exclusively retained the legal representation of CromwellGray LLP, situated in Cantonments, Accra. CromwellGray LLP has consistently acted as legal counsel for Anas in matters relating to litigation initiated by or against journalistic publications involving Anas.

“Tiger Eye P.I. unequivocally asserts that any purported criminal arrangement between Mr Nyantakyi and any alleged lawyer remains solely between Mr Nyantakyi and the purported recipient. Tiger Eye P.I. firmly denies any involvement or knowledge of such activities.

“Should Mr. Nyantakyi’s claims hold substance, we challenge him to pursue legal action against Lawyer Kwame Gyan, including lodging a petition with the General Legal Council, to substantiate his allegations.

“Mr Nyantakyi’s assumption that such a priceless exposé, which had long been advertised by BBC, could be shelved by simply ‘paying’ a $100,000 bribe is not only shocking but also indicative of naivety. Tiger Eye underscores its robust internal mechanisms in place, making it difficult for any individual to alter or suppress an investigation,” a statement said.

The statement added that Mr Nyantakyi’s desperation to evade accountability was due to the murder of the key witness for the state, Ahmed Suale after his face was shown on national television.

“A day before his assassination, Mr. Suale was in conference with state prosecutors over the criminal trial of Nyantakyi. 9. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, now a crucial witness for the state, has opted not to testify following a Supreme Court ruling mandating him to show his face to Mr Nyantakyi and his legal team.

“Anas perceives this as a significant risk to his personal safety. However, should the Supreme Court grant permission for his testimony without disclosing his identity, Anas is prepared to cooperate fully as a witness for the state,” the statement stated.

GNA

