Academic work resumes in Sunyani west Municipality

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, April 3, GNA – Academic work in the Sunyani West Municipality has resumed, following the three teachers union calling off their two weeks strike over poor conditions of service.

The union has also called on the Ministry of Education and the Government to continue with the negotiations.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) earlier secured an injunction restraining the teacher unions from continuing their strike.

Teachers have resumed work in some of the schools that the Ghana News Agency visited at Fiapre in the Sunyani west Municipality.

The Junior High School (JHS) three classrooms at St. Patrick Catholic School at Fiapre were full of students seriously writing their Mock papers.

Some of the pupils at the lower level were not yet present in the school but one of the teachers, Nana Kwame Adu, hoped they may be in their numbers the next day.

Meanwhile, schools in the Sunyani East Municipality were still closed on the orders of the Bono Regional director of the Ghana Education service.

In a statement on March 18, the Director urged the schools in the Sunyani Municipal to allow school children within the Sunyani traditional area to stay home from 2 April, to 5 April, 2024 due to the funeral of the late paramount chief of Sunyani Nana Asor Nkrawie II.

The statement said the request was made during an engagement with representatives from the Sunyani Traditional Council and the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly.

The move was to ensure the safety of the children during the peak of the final funeral rites of the late chief which was set from Monday 1 April to Sunday April 7, 2024, it added.

The late Nana Nkrawiri II died in July 2022, at the Bono Regional Hospital.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

