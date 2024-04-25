36-year-old-trader sentenced for stealing employer’s money 

By Priscilla Nimako, GNA

Tema, April 25, GNA – A 36-year-old trader, Patience Kofi, has been sentenced to a fine of GH₵120 by the Ashaiman District Court for stealing her employer’s GH₵3,200.00.

The convict, who was also asked by the court to refund the stolen money to the complainant, would serve six months of imprisonment if she defaulted on paying the fine and obeying the court’s instructions.

The court, presided over by Mr Derick Pardden Eshun, sentenced the accused person after she pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful entry and stealing.

Inspector Henry Tetteh Nartey, prosecuting the case, said the complainant, Madam Vida Tetteh, is a cook and lives at Kakasunanka number two.

He added that the accused person, who was residing at Somanya, started assisting her at her canteen located at the Ashaiman roundabout.

He stated that on January 11, 2024, at about 0800 hours, she stole the complainant’s house keys and went to her house at Kakasunanka number two, where she entered her room and made away with cash in the sum of GH₵3,200.00.

The prosecutor added that the following day, Madam Tetteh was about to wash her clothes when she detected that her money had been stolen, adding that upon enquiring from neighbours, she was informed by her landlord that her employee was seen entering the room, but they did not question her because she was using the key.

The court heard that she was subsequently arrested, and an investigation caution statement was obtained from her in which she confessed that she stole the money.

She was, therefore, charged and put before the court after an investigation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

