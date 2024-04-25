Beyond the Word Ministries CEO pays courtesy call on Nkwanta South new MCE.

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), April 22, GNA – Mr Bright Kwadwo Owusu Nyasemhwe, the Chief Executive Officer of ‘Beyond the Word Ministries,’ has paid a courtesy call to the new Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Felix Owusu Gyimah in his office.

Beyond the Word Ministries is a private organisation based in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Mr Owusu Nyasemhwe, and his management team comprises of the General Manager, Operations Manager and the Marketing Manager said their visit was to familiarise with the new MCE and to strengthen the relationship between the Assembly and the organisation.

Mr Owusu Nyasemhwe said the importance of the organisation in the Municipality and the region at large hence it was imperative for them to ensure that there was a good relationship between the company and the local authorities.

“We appreciate the importance of the continuous harmonious relationship between Beyond the Word Ministries and the local authorities. Therefore, we want to deepen this relationship to the benefit of the residents and the company as well” he said.

Mr Felix Owusu Gyimah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South Municipality in his welcome address commended the CEO of Beyond The Word Ministries and his management team for their visit and stressed the importance of the company in the municipality.

He also stated the participation and contribution of the company to the Municipal Assembly and pledged the Assembly’s commitment in ensuring that there is maximum peace and stability in the area for the company’s continued operation.

“We are ready to partner with your organisation to bring changes in the lives of the people in the Nkwanta South Municipality and I also assured you of the Assembly’s commitment in restoring peace in the area to safeguard your workers and the company itself ” he said.

