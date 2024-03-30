Youth Council marks Holy Saturday with a clean-up exercise at Adidome Hospital   

By Kekeli K. Blamey, GNA

Adidome (V/R), March 30, GNA – The Adidome Youth Council has embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Adidome Hospital premises as part of activities to mark the Easter celebration.

The exercise was also to enhance the Hospital’s cleanliness and aesthetics.

Mr Guggisberg Fiagbenu, the Assembly Member of the Adidome Central electoral area and lead initiator of the Youth Council, said the importance of collective action was key in fostering a clean and healthy environment, in preparation towards the celebration of Easter.

He mentioned that many residents, who patronised the facility had raised concerns about invasion of snakes and other rodents.

Mr Fiagbenu also said the bushes around the facility enabled mosquitoes to breed and contribute to the burden of disease.

He said the Youth Council realised the need to embark on the exercise during this festive season as many other people would patronise the facility during such an occasion.

The Assembly Member commended the youth for their dedication and thanked the Hospital staff for joining forces to ensure the success of the success.

He commended the Amuga Rural Bank and the Zongo Community among others, who supported the initiative in diverse ways.

Several members of the Youth Council disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were poised to ensure that the health facility was always clean.

They urged the Assembly members to regularly call for such an exercise whenever they deemed necessary and pledged their commitment to foster the initiative.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

