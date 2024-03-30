Let’s remain tolerant to facilitate peaceful Election 2024 – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, March 30, GNA – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) running mate for the 2024 Election, at the weekend called for tolerance to ensure a peaceful and successful general election.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said this when she addressed the launch of the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Adventist Choir Union (GACU) of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Sunyani on Saturday.

She said everybody has an inherent talent and skill to contribute towards holistic national development and urged Ghanaians to tolerate each other’s view as the 2024 electioneering gathered momentum.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said tolerance remained a key index to measure and pre-requisite for a peaceful election, and entreated Ghanaians not to undermine each other, but rather see themselves as one people desiring to build a prosperous nation.

Highlighting on the relevance of music, the NDC Election 2024 Running mate said that music was good for the soul, and advised the SDA choir for their exceptional contributions towards advancing the music industry.

“We need a sacred music in order help us to bring the seeming chaos in the country down, so that we can go through free and peaceful elections,” Pastor Edward Nyarko, the General Secretary of the Northern Union Ghana Conference of the SDA Church, stated.

Earlier, hundreds of members and supporters of the NDC drawn from the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions gave a rousing welcome to Prof Opoku-Agyemang in Sunyani.

She was accompanied by some national executives of the party, NDC Members of Parliament, as well as former ministers of state and ambassadors.

On behalf of the party, Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC presented GHC20,000 in support of the launch of the anniversary.

