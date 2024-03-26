World Vision Ghana Ladies supports Nsawam Female Prison 

Accra, March 26, GNA – The women’s staff wing of World Vision Ghana, a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organisation, have donated items to the female inmates of Nsawam Prison.

The donation by World Vision Ghana Ladies forms part of their core values as they support women and children while marking this year’s International Women’s Day.

Items donated worth GHC10,000 included disposable sanitary pads, drinks, toiletries, and detergents, among others.

Madam Mabel Adobor, the Sponsorship Manager at World Vision Ghana, noted that the hygiene items donated to the female inmates were a show of support for women, as their core values assert.

“We brought them a few hygiene items because we thought that they might not have enough of them, and at this time of Easter, we decided to show them some love.

“We shared the word of God with them and gave them the hope that they would one day be out of here, so it was not all over for them in life,” she said.

Madam Adobor also noted that the top hierarchy of the female prisons informed them of plans to build a diagnostics centre for the female inmates, and they will explore ways of supporting the project.

Receiving the items on behalf of the inmates, Madam Victoria Adzawuder, Assistant Director of Prisons at Nsawam, expressed gratitude to the ladies’ staff wing of World Vision Ghana for their kind gesture.

She stated that the items donated would go a long way towards bettering the hygienic lives of the inmates and making them feel loved despite their predicaments.

“This donation implies that people and groups outside think about inmates, and I am grateful to World Vision Ladies for donating these essential items.

“We intend to form some kind of partnership with you to help cater for the well-being of the inmates, and I hope you will respond to our call when needed,” she said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

