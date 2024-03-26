“December in GH” 2024: Call for event submissions opens 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, March 26, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Beyond the Return (BTR) Secretariat have invited event organizers and promoters to submit suggestions for inclusion in the schedule of ‘December in GH’ activities for 2024.

This year marks the sixth edition of the festivities, and the request for recommendations comes earlier than in previous years since the GTA and event organizers anticipate an increase in tourists visiting Ghana during the holiday season.

Mr Akwesi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of GTA, said the “December in GH” initiative was a national project coordinated by the Authority and the BTR Secretariat under the aegis of the National Steering Committee.

He explained that the invitation was to all interested event organizers who wanted to have their programmes approved as an official event for “December in GH” to submit a formal proposal to the committee.

Mr Agyeman said the early request and publication will also give visitors plenty of time to plan their trip and arrange the activities and festivals they want to include in their December itineraries.

“Since 2019, Ghana has led the charge in changing the narrative about the African experience and has solidified the country as the top holiday destination on the continent through the initiative.

“December in GH” has been a strong driver of tourism, economic impact, and branding Ghana as the “Centre of the World,” he said, adding that the sector has seen increased investments, with about 122 new projects being registered last year.

Mr Agyeman revealed that domestic tourism attracted 650,000 people in 2019, 914,000 in 2022, and 1.4 million in 2023, with Ghanaians constituting 80 per cent of those figures

He said that the initiative’s efforts over the years were beginning to bear fruits and that they were working with the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority to create specific incentives to help big event organizers.

Mr Agyeman stated that this year’s endorsement process would be rigorous.

All event organizers must ensure their events align with at least one of BRT’s seven core pillars, and that every endorsed event will take place, with no last-minute cancellations.

He urged event organizers to work with the authority and the steering committee to “unlock the potential of Ghana as a leisure destination and turn dreams into lasting legacies. Together, let us shape the future of travel and make Ghana’s December, one unforgettable experience.”

Mr Agyeman said that the impending national elections would have no effect on the events because people were willing to participate.

He also stated that the proposals should be for events taking place between November 15, 2024, and January 15, 2025, and invited event organizers to plan activities that would bring together the global African diaspora, continental Africans, and the local Ghanaian population.

“All proposals must be submitted before Tuesday, April 30, 2024, using the official form at this link: https://forms.qle/tJqr7nfiXkbKJWbU7. The form can also be found on the BTR website at: www.beyondtheretumgh.com.”

Ms Annabelle McKenzie, Director, BTR Secretariat said Ghana had witnessed significant growth in tourism, and the initiative would bridge the gap between Ghana and the historical diaspora and unify Africans.

She said the secretariat was well-prepared for this year’s edition and was pleased to work with event organizers and key stakeholders.

Thirty-one events were endorsed in 2019 and 2020, 36 in 2021, 122 events in 2022, and 183 in 2023. In 2019, all events took place in Greater Accra, but in 2021, 75 per cent were in Accra, 84 per cent in 2022, and 83 per cent in 2023.

Ms McKenzie stated that the Secretariat would continue to work to ensure that organisers put together events in all 16 regions for this year’s edition.

Prof. Esi Sutherland Addy, Chairperson of the Endorsement Committee, said the initiative was a future investment for the youth, noting that “it should be a stepping stone towards the next stage of our development as a country.”

BTR is a ten-year initiative on the theme “A Decade of African Renaissance” and founded on seven pillars. Each pillar is significant in the mission of continued engagement with the African diaspora, continental Africans, and Ghanaians.

The seven pillars include Experience Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Give Back Ghana, invest in Ghana, Brand Ghana, Diaspora Pathways to Ghana and Promote Pan-African Heritage and Innovation.

