Women urged to diversify, be resilient in all activities

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Ho, March 10 GNA – The Reverend Elizabeth Niboe-Wuasi, the Women Desk Officer of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has urged women to ensure diversity and be resilient in all endeavours to enhance their development.

She said: “Do everything with your hearts, demonstrate ownership in all that you do and acknowledge yourselves in a way that people might not see you as conservatives”.

Rev. Niboe-Wuasi gave the advice in a solidarity message copied to the Ghana News Agency in Ho as part of the voices in society acknowledging the contributions of women on the International Women’s Day.

She said the year’s celebration, on the theme: “Invest in women: Accelerate progress,” stressed the need for the holistic assistance of women to unearth their hidden potential.

She encouraged women to remain strong, purposeful, zealous, and focused, whilst contributing their quota to the development of the country with God at the centre of their lives.

