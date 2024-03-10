Maritime and Dock Workers Union, others mark Women’s Day

By Gladys Abakah/Patricia Dadzie/Patricia Kantoh, GNA

Takoradi, March 10, GNA – The Takoradi District Women’s Committee of the Maritime and Dock Workers Union, Ghana Trade Union Congress, has organised a route march on some principal streets of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day.

The march, also saw other Workers Unions from the TUC joining to showcase the contribution, achievements and successes of the Ghanaian woman.

Madam Shirley Brimah, the District Women’s Chairperson of the Maritime Dock Workers Union (MDU), after the march, said it was important that the roles of women were appreciated in the various unions.

This year’s International Women’s Day, on the theme: “Inspire Inclusion : Invest in women, Accelerate Progress” would create awareness on the many successes and contributions of women to uplift their societies and the need to encourage them to do more to enhance inclusivity.

Madam Brimah said women must be recognised and celebrated, hence she encouraged them to make the most of the day and celebrate their achievements be it big or small.

She urged women to endeavour to stand out in all attempts to spur the spirit of growth and promote gender equality.

Madam Maribel Okine, the Regional Director, Department of Gender, tasked the women to look for ways to improve upon themselves.

“You also need to persevere through life by looking out for what you can do best and change the perspective that women were their own enemies.”

Madam Adelaide Panford, the Learning and Development Manager, Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA), advised women to rise up and not settle for less because they were uniquely designed with beauty and strength.

Women were seen as multipliers; therefore, “if people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can hear them no more,” she said.

Ms. Emelia Asare Bediako, the President of the Port Ladies Association, called on the women to strive for excellence and hold each others hand in the journey for inclusion.

The guest speaker for the event, Dr Helena Naa Lamiley Tettey, the Administrator, GPHA Hospital, noted that women could change the narratives by putting their minds to the things they aspire to and work hard to achieve them.

“As a woman you owe it to sisterhood to inspire fellow women into achieving greater heights, set personal development goals, focus well to achieve them in our quest to bridge the gap of gender inequality.”

“Until women became intentional about changing the narratives, nothing will happen.”

Dr Tettey urged them not to look down on themselves but rather undergo continuous self development programmes to enable them to take leadership roles in society.

Madam Elizabeth Imbeah Quainoo, the Gender Officer for MDU, said wherever a woman was found there must be progress, unity, care and development.

Investing in women was therefore critical in eradicating poverty.

Madam Efua Sam, an Administrator for Stellar Logistics, said women had great potential and all they needed was encouragement and inspiration, particularly from their male counterparts.

“If a woman is inspired, she turns out to be a great person in society,” she said.

Participants expressed happiness about the gradual progress women were making in society.

The International Women’s Day is a worldwide celebration observed to appreciate the achievements and successes of women as well as address their challenges in the quest to bridge the gender inequality gap.

