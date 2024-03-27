Western Region NRSA embarks on “Stay Alive Easter Campaign” 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, March 27, GNA – The Western Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has embarked on a campaign to educate road users, especially drivers, on the need to observe safety rules and regulations during the Easter holidays.

The “Stay Alive Easter Campaign,” being undertaken throughout the Easter period, is being done in collaboration with the Western Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Some of the activities carried out as part of the campaign included pre-departure checks, highway enforcement, and vantage point sensitisation, which were all geared towards promoting good road practices among drivers, with a focus on speeding limits.

Mr Victor Kojo Bilson, the Western Regional Head of the NRSA, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the Authority focused on ensuring that drivers sped within the appropriate limits because it had identified overspeeding as one of the main causes of road traffic crashes during festive seasons.

He said: “We want drivers to understand the negative effects of overspeeding in the sense that the faster you go, the higher the severity of potential crashes.”

He advised drivers to always abide by the laid down rules on speeding, saying “The only way to stay alive during the Easter holidays is for our drivers to reduce speeding and take travellers to their various destinations safely”.

Mr Bilson also encouraged drivers to ensure that their vehicles met the approved road-worthy standards to help guarantee the safety of passengers.

“If your tyres, wipers, lights and other parts of your vehicles are not functioning well, you have no business transporting people from one place to another. We must ensure our vehicles are worthy of the roads for our safety,” he noted.

The Western Region NRSA Head cautioned drivers against violating road safety rules, saying offenders would be severely dealt with.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

