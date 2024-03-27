Harvest Praise 2024 to feature Phil Thompson and Alvin Slaughter 

By Quansah Mavis

Tema, March 27 GNA- The Harvest Praise 2024, dubbed ‘Anapuao Edition,’ will feature international artists, Phil Thompson and Alvin Slaughter, the organisers have announced.

Harvest Praise is an initiative of the Harvest International Ministries (HIM), with the event celebrating its silver jubilee last year.

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicated that the programme would take place on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, at the First Love Centre – Legon.

It said ‘Anapuao’ was the Greek word for rest, indicating that the year’s edition was inspired by Mathew 11: 28, which called on all “who are weak and heavy-laden,” to come to Jesus for rest.

“It promises to be a time of refreshing and healing for the soul,” it stated adding that “as always there will be life-transforming ministrations by the Harvest Theatre as well as the host choir”.

This year, Harvest Praise, promises a refreshing, soul-healing, holy spirit-inspired atmosphere that would break spiritual chains and lift burdens through song ministration by the renowned gospel performers Alvin Slaughter and Phil Thompson.

