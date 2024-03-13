Western Region CWSA celebrates 25th anniversary at Esiama

By Emmanuel Gamson

Esiama (W/R), March 13, GNA – The Western Regional Directorate of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) has marked its 25th anniversary celebration at Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The celebration was held on the theme: “25 Years of Sustaining WASH Services: Transforming Rural and Small Towns Water Services Delivery Towards National Development.”

It was attended by traditional and religious leaders, security service officials, students, customers, and heads of departments and agencies among other stakeholders.

Engineer Henry Franklin Asangbah, CWSA Western Regional Director, speaking during the event said the anniversary marked a significant milestone in the Agency’s journey, acknowledging its achievements, challenges, and prospects for the future.

He said since its Inception in 1998, the CWSA had made strides in providing water, basic sanitation services, and promotion of good hygiene practices in communities across the country.

According to him, water infrastructure managed by the Agency stood at 31,388 boreholes fitted with handpumps, 383 boreholes fitted with solar powered handpumps, 3,997 hand-dug wells fitted with handpumps, and 1,924 pipe systems which were classified under limited mechanized, community pipe and large-scale pipe systems.

Ing. Asangbah said in the Western Region, the Agency was currently managing 11 water systems with 52 professional and non- professional staff.

He noted all these investments had increased water coverage in rural communities and towns from about 24 per cent in 1990 to 63 per cent in 2022.

The Western Region CWSA Director said notwithstanding the successes chalked over the years, there had been challenges that threatened the sustainability of their achievements, including the continuous breakdown of water systems, poor water quality, high non-revenue water, and technical skill gaps at the community level.

On some of the prospects for the future, especially in the Western Region, Ing. Asangbah said it would digitalise and automate some operational activities of water systems to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

He said the Directorate would also undertake pipe extension at Nsuaem, Beppoh, Esiama/Kikam, Jappa and Wassa Akropong to help meet the water demand in those areas.

Mr Solomon Kweku Adjei, the Ellembelle District Coordinating Director, who spoke on behalf of the District Chief Executive congratulated the CWSA for their unwavering commitment to provide water and sanitation services for communities within the past 25 years.

“CWSA has worked against all odds in these 25 years to make what seemed impossible, possible, by becoming a shining example amongst the leading water providers in our country, while creating quality jobs for our youth alongside,” he noted.

He entreated the CWSA customers to always pay their tariffs on time and avoid using water services through illegal means to help the Agency generate enough revenue to sustain their operations.

The Regional CWSA, as part of the celebration, distributed veronica buckets, gallons of liquid soap, and tissue papers to selected basic schools to promote hand washing practices within the Ellembelle District.

They also distributed sanitary pads to some female students to help them practice good menstrual hygiene.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

