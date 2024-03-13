Ghana’s maritime agencies undergo training on national oil contingency plan

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, March 13, GNA – A four-day training has been held for officials from Ghana’s maritime sector on the national oil contingency plan as part of measures to prepare them for what to do in case of oil spillage.

As part of the training, they visited the Tema Port to get first-hand experience of the appropriate use of oil spill apparatus.

The exercise was organised by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and facilitated by experts from NovuMAre, a Norwegian maritime and environmental firm.

Mr Kojo Agbenor-Efunam, the Director in charge of Petroleum at the EPA, explained that practical training at the port, which is an operational area, was necessary for the contingency plan.

He explained that such practical experience helped them understand that time was a key factor in mobilisation during oil spills.

“For example, we came here in the morning, but it is now evening, so that tells you that even though you can have the equipment, mobilisation also takes a lot of time.

“So, the time factor is also important for our training to let the participants understand that it is not only having the resources that are important, but then you must also input the time,” he said.

Mr Sveinung Nymark, an Emergency Preparedness Advisor at NovuMare, highlighted the significance of continuous training at the operational level to maintain momentum.

He said certainly, if the operators would do what they had shown them, then they were capable.

“What we know from experience is that if you do it once and never again, you will forget it, so my recommendation will be to practice and have exercises from time to time to keep the knowledge at hand,” he advised.

Captain Daniel Quartey, the On-Scene Commander and Deputy Harbour Master, Logistics at GPHA, stated that the GPHA was keen on continuous training to stay prepared ahead of unforeseen circumstances.

GNA

