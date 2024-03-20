We’re grateful to President Akufo-Addo and our MP-Koutokrom-Yawhima-Kobedi residents 

By Dennis Peprah



Kuotokrom-Yawhima, (B/R), March 20, GNA – Residents along the Kuotokorm-Yawhima stretch in the Sunyani Municipality said they would forever be grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the resumption work on the 10-kilometer Kuotokrom-Yawhima road.



Describing Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East as a “listening MP” sensitive to the plight of the constituents, the residents expressed their deepest appreciation to him for the progress of work on that particular stretch.



The visibly elated residents made the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the project site at Kuotokrom, near Sunyani on Tuesday.



Work on the project has resumed, with the contractors putting the finishing touches to the tarring works on one lane of the dual carriage road.



The GNA noticed that levelling work on the other lane has also been completed to pave the way for prima sealing to commence on that.



Speaking in an interview, Nana Ameyaa Ansu Gyeabour, the Queen-mother of Kobedi Number One, a farming community along the stretch said last year she made a passionate appeal to the MP on the road project.



She said she was overjoyed that her appeal had yielded a positive response, saying “The dusty nature of the road was killing us gradually.”



The progress of work seen on the road is an indication that the MP is working, the Queen Mother stated and expressed optimism that it would not be abandoned again, but rather, be completed for use.



Nana Gyeabour implored the President and the Road Ministry to ensure that any road project brought before them by the MP was given the needed attention.



Mohammed Sulemana, a resident at Kuotokrom sighted on the project site, indicated that many food vendors and hairdressers along the stretch lost their businesses because people were not patronizing due to the dust which emanated from the road.



“We even lost all our customers, and my Madam nearly closed our hairdressing salon” a hairdresser apprentice at Kuotokrom, Helen Naase, stated.



Meanwhile, contractors executing the dual carriage road project have given the assurance to complete and hand it over this year.



According to Mr Dominic Afriyie, the site Engineer of SAMES Construction Limited, a Sunyani-based road construction, it had tarred about 2.4 kilometres stretch, anticipating to complete it by today, Wednesday, March 20.



He explained the firm was also working on additional five-kilometre Estate and Regional Coordinating Council roads, saying “We have finished the prima sealing at the estate stretch and would soon begin that of the regional administration too soon,” he added.



Later in an interview, Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive assured to facilitate the completion of the road project and advised taxpayers in the municipality to honour their tax obligations too.



That is the surest way the assembly will generate the needed revenue required for development, he stated.

GNA

