Christians told to support the less privileged in society 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, March 20, GNA – Presbyter Mrs. Angelica Attakey, President of the Ho East Presbytery Presbyters Union of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), has called on Christians to support the less privileged in society.

“God blessed us to become a blessing to others, so let us show compassion and empathy to the needy,” she stated.

Presbyter Mrs Attakey made the call when the Union presented some hygiene items to the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH).

She said the items worth over GHC7,000 were contributed by the Pastoral Districts of the Union in the Presbytery.

The items include 12 cartons of Guardian soap, 12 packs of toilet rolls, six packs of tissue paper, 20 packs of napkins and two cartons of Omo.

She said her Union would continue with its humanitarian gestures alongside the propagation of the gospel, adding “Jesus Christ did not only preach the gospel but care for the needy.”

Mr Amos Dzah, Public Relations Officer of HTH, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, was full of praise for the Union, saying “The donation came at the opportune time as it will help augment its stock.”

He urged other faith-based organizations and individuals to emulate the shining example of the EPCG Presbyters Union, adding that the hospital needed their collaboration and support to enable it to render effective and efficient services to its clientele.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

