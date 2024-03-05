Vote for me and Dr Bawumia, Gomoa Central MP urges Chiefs

By James Esuon

Gomoa Ankamu (C/R), March 05, GNA- The Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, has called on Chiefs and Queenmothers in the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area to retain her and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to continue with the policies and programmes of the government.

The continuation of the policies and programmes of the NPP she said will help alleviate the suffering confronting Ghanaians.

She said it would be of great importance to retain her as MP and vote Dr Bawumia as President in the December 7, elections to enable government to execute comprehensive plans and policies outlined for the betterment of the people.

The MP who is also the Deputy Interior Minister, made the call at the launch of the 2024 Akwambokese festival of the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area at Ankamu in the Gomoa West District of the Central region.

The MP assured the traditional rulers that government had put in place, prudent economic reforms that would champion infrastructural, and human development in the constituency.

She said elections were not do and die affair as some youth of certain political party perceived, but rather depended on a political party’s good policies and plans that will encourage Ghanaians to give them their mandates to rule.

The Deputy Interior Minister assured Ghanaians that government would ensure that free and fair elections were conducted devoid of violence and intimidations to enhance peace and tranquillity.

She cautioned the youth and other followers of all political parties to distance themselves from causing mayhem and rowdy that would possibly create uncomfortable security situation in the country.

The MP said Ghanaians were highly discerning and well versed and would vote based on truthful political party messages that would convince them to cast their ballots during the election.

She therefore entreated chiefs, Queen mothers and family heads in the Gomoa Central to cast their ballots for her and the flag bearer of NPP to enable them to pursue aggressive reforms that will inure to their benefits.

The MP gave further gave the assurance that she and Dr Bawumia would do everything possible to ensure a successful celebration of the Akwambokese festival scheduled to come off on November 12 to 19, 2024 to showcase the rich culture and tradition of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.

GNA

