Volta Regional NPP Campaign teams and committees inaugurated in Ho 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, March 22, GNA – The Volta Regional 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Campaign Teams have been inaugurated with a call on all Committees to work hard to make the region topical once again at the December 7, polls.

The region returned a sterling performance at the 2020 polls annexing the Hohoe Constituency seat, the first in the history of the country since 1992 and shoring up vote numbers beyond 100,000 marks.

Mr Henry Nana Boakye, the Team Leader of the National Campaign Coordinating Committee, who inaugurated the Volta Campaign Committees challenged the members comprising Regional, Constituency, Electoral Area and Polling Station Committees to be resolute to the task ahead of delivering continuity.

He called on teams and committees to cause a political tsunami at the polls, which could manifest only through hard work and unity.

He urged the Committees to reflect and be motivated by the demeanour and posturing of their Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his readiness to take the campaigns to Ghanaians.

Mr Nana Boakye said targets would be ascribed to the teams and especially parliamentary candidates to achieve as a strategy towards a resounding victory at the polls.

He warned that there would be severe consequences for individuals or groups whose actions would undermine the progress of the 2024 campaign.

Dr Ibrahim Anyars, the Deputy National Campaign Manager said the structure for the Regional Campaign teams was a replica of the national makeup.

He said the 19-member Regional Campaign committee had a five-member advisory team to preside over conflicts and misunderstandings.

Mr Woanyah, the Volta Regional Chairman of NPP said the region was ready to execute the 2024 election campaign to retain power by ‘breaking the eight’ and demanded that campaign logistics must be delivered to the teams on time.

He said a homegrown regional campaign strategy would soon be outdoored and hoped that the national campaign team would respond adequately to their requests.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Minister of the Region said the 2024 campaign was not about any individual or groups but the party’s Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

“Let’s come together in unity towards achieving President Akufo-Addo’s desire of handing over power to Dr Bawumia and that comes through sacrifice, unity and hard work,” he said.

Mr Kudjo Attah, a Parliamentary Candidate of North Dayi, on behalf of the Campaign Teams, pledged to go the extra mile to anchor the continuity of political power.

Other members of the National Team are, Mr Nii Adjei Sowah, Madam Afua Akoto, and Mr Dankwa Smith Buttey.

GNA

