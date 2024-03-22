Wa East MP sponsors free eye screening for constituents 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), March 22, GNA – Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa East Constituency has held a free comprehensive eye screening exercise for some communities in the area, to help enhance access to optical care services.

The exercise, organised in partnership with Friends Eyecare Services based in Tamale, drew people’s attention to the importance of eye health and the need to take their eye care very seriously.

Dr Jasaw told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that plans were advanced to organise more eye screenings in the constituency and to provide advanced services including screening to those who needed them.

He said the screening, which was organised in Goripie, was the second of its kind after a similar exercise was done in the past and surgeries conducted for people with cataracts.

A statement signed by Mr Aziz Donla, the Wa East Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa said a total of 183 people were screened and those who needed medications and spectacles received them for free.

It said other people who were diagnosed with “more complicated cases” were referred to the Upper West Regional Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

“Wa East, like many other constituencies, faces challenges in accessing quality healthcare services, particularly in specialised areas such as eye care. Recognising this pressing need, the Lawmaker took proactive steps to address the issue head-on,” the statement said.

It added that by organising the eye screening, the MP not only demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of the people but also empowered them with vital knowledge and information about their eye health.

The statement indicated that the intervention by Dr Jasaw transcended beyond mere screening and treatment and served as a platform for education and awareness of the importance of good eye care.

It said the beneficiaries were provided with information on preventive measures, early detection of eye conditions, and available treatment options as part of efforts to mitigate the prevalence of preventable vision impairments within the community.

“Dr Jasaw’s dedication to his constituents goes beyond legislative duties. He is a champion of public health, working tirelessly to improve the lives of those he serves.

With leaders like Dr Jasaw at the helm of affairs, Wa East is poised for a brighter, clearer future, one where everyone can see the world with clarity and hope,” the statement said.

