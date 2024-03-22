I have the best measures to turn fortunes of Agona West around -Yawson Otoo 

By James Esuon

Nyakrom (C/R), March 22, GNA- Mr Yawson Otoo, an Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Agona West, has urged delegates to vote for someone who can lobby for economic transformation and infrastructural development for the constituency.

“I have the best measures that will bring sterling economic advancement into the lives of the people and further ensure that there is absolute infrastructural development in the area,” he stated.

Addressing delegates at Nyakrom to explain measures he had put in place for the delegates and the constituency in general, Mr Yawson Otoo said Agona West needed a transformational and visionary leader who would pursue an aggressive development agenda for the constituency.

He said he had plans, which would work to perfection to ensure accelerated human development and infrastructural transformation for the citizenry.

Mr Yawson Otoo said as Ghanaians were gearing up to vote massively for Dr Bawumia in the December 7 polls, it was also possible and clear that the delegates would vote for him when a date was fixed for the Agona West NPP primary.

He promised to bring everybody on board to work for the interest of the party by addressing the internal wrangling if given the mandate.

Mr Otoo was unhappy that Agona Nyakrom, being a paramountcy, was lagging in the areas of good road networks, health care delivery and adequate structures for basic schools.

The aspiring candidate said Agonaman could not boast of a complete district hospital with doctors, midwives and other high-profile paramedical staff, but rather had an ancient clinic managed by nurses with no medical doctor.

He said construction works on the main bridge linking Agona Nyakrom- Breman Asikuma and Agona Swedru, which began in August last year, had been abandoned and nobody knew when the contractor would go back to the site.

That was because Agona West NPP lacked a development-oriented leader to help champion infrastructural transformation.

Assessing the iron bridge as a professional engineer, he said Agona Nyakrom was sitting on a time bomb because the bridge, which was built for small trucks, was being used by heavy-duty trucks and could collapse at any moment and called for immediate repairs.

“I’m well prepared to lead an effective and spirited campaign in Agona West NPP when given the nod,’’ Mr Otoo said and urged the delegates to vote for him during the primary.

Mr George Prince Koranteng, his Campaign Manager, touted Mr Otoo’s generosity in supporting the people with cement for the construction of a community centre and modern toilets, as well as the procurement of land for the construction of a police station at Nyakrom, among other projects.

The Campaign Manager said the constituency had suffered great setbacks because of factions in the party adding that they should not yield to monetary influence or inducement to vote for a candidate who could not unite the party.

Mr Koranteng urged the delegates to vote for a marketable, credible and honest candidate who could deliver when elected as MP in the December 7 polls.

