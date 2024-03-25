Two men jailed for attempting to escape from lawful custody

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), March 25, GNA – Two men who conspired and broke part of the wall in the Bawdie police cell in the Western Region, have each been sentenced to four years imprisonment by the Tarkwa circuit court.

Evans Sarpong, 24, and Desmond Ampong, 23, both unemployed, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and attempting to escape from lawful custody.

Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu that the complainants are police officers operating in Bawdie.

She said on October 23, 2023, Sarpong was arrested at Bawdie for stealing a billy goat, while Ampong was nabbed for a motorbike theft at Fahia Korbor near Obuasi.

The accused persons were arrested at different locations, and they were detained in the Bawdie police cells for investigation to commence.

The prosecution said on Wednesday October 25, 2023, at about 0200 hours, while the station officer was in his office, he heard an unusual noise in the cells and quickly rushed there where he found Sarpong in the toilet room busily chiseling the wall with a shower head.

The court heard that Ampong was at the entrance of the cells keeping guard for Sarpong to complete the unlawful act so they could escape together.

She said the two were arrested and brought out from the cells, interrogated, and both admitted to the offences in their caution statements.

GNA

