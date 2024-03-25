John Mahama and Jane Nana will build a progressive Ghana for unborn generations — Abu Kasangbata

Accra, March 25, GNA – Mr Abu Kansangbata,a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has given the assurance that John Dramani Mahama will return to power in January 2025 to continue with progressive development.

He said Mahama’s proven leadership and achievements, particularly in fostering stable electricity supply, prudent economic management, and fiscal responsibility would serve as a pathway towards building a progressive Ghana for future generations.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, he said “As Ghana faces critical challenges in its development journey, the leadership provided by John Dramani Mahama emerges as a compelling solution to steer the nation towards progress.”

He said Mahama’s previous presidency showcased significant advancements across various sectors, laying a sturdy foundation for future prosperity.

“ During Mahama’s tenure, Ghana enjoyed more stable electricity, managed through scheduled rotations, ensuring predictability for businesses and households. This stands in stark contrast to the current situation under the NPP, where inadequate management has led to increased uncertainty and disruptions”.

Mr Kasangbata said Mahama’s visionary leadership, particularly emphasizing the transformative impact of Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy policy would elevate economic growth and foster social and economic development for the people of Ghana.

“His commitment to eradicating reckless spending, mismanagement, and corruption from Ghana’s governance landscape would pave the way for a more accountable and transparent government.

He lauded Mahama’s pledge to cancel or review the benefits received by Article 71 holders as part of their end-of-service benefits.

“This move reflects Mahama’s dedication to fiscal responsibility and equity, ensuring that public resources are allocated judiciously for the betterment of all Ghanaians.

“ Mahama’s administration prioritized expanding Ghana’s oil production, resulting in the development of additional oil fields like the TEN and Sankofa fields”.

He said the expansion significantly boosted oil revenue, contributing to economic growth.

“However, under the NPP, Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio has surged past 100%, from 57% during Mahama’s tenure. Budget deficits have risen from 6.6% to 15%, while inflation rates have doubled from 15% to 30%.

Fiscal responsibility was a hallmark of Mahama’s presidency, evidenced by running the government budget without borrowing from the central bank. This contributed to financial stability and confidence in the economy.”

He said returning Mahama to office would not only signify a return to stable and effective governance but also a commitment to addressing the challenges that had arisen under the current administration. With Mahama at the helm, Ghana could once again strive towards achieving its full economic potential, supported by prudent fiscal policies and sustainable development initiatives. “Mahama’s leadership ethos of transparency and accountability would foster greater trust and confidence among investors and international partners, facilitating increased foreign investment and economic growth. Ghanaians can entrust their future to a leader with a proven vision for prosperity and inclusive growth by returning Mahama to office.”

GNA

