Former teacher jailed for defiling, impregnating student

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), March 25, GNA – A former teacher who defiled and impregnated his student aged 15 has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa circuit court.

Kingsley Acquah, 24 years old, pleaded not guilty to the charge, but at the end of the trial he was found culpable of the offence.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, that the complainant is a seamstress and mother to the victim.

She said Acquah used to teach the victim in a private school located in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, where he together with the victim and the parents lived.

The prosecution said in September 2022, while the victim was in her final year in Junior High school, her school decided that all final year students should lodged in the school to enable them to prepare ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said Acquah took advantage, lured the victim into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor said the accused repeated the act and on one occasion the victim started bleeding and he (Acquah) asked her to leave his room.

The prosecution said after the victim had completed school and was home, she began to fall sick but never noticed she was pregnant.

She said during in February 2023, the victim had admission in a Senior High School and while on campus her senior house mistress detected that she was pregnant and sent her home.

The victim then narrated what had transpired between her and Acquah to the complainant, and she reported the matter to the police where a medical report form was issued to send the victim to the hospital for examination and report.

