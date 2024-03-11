The Trust Hospital marks International Women’s Day  

Accra, March 11, GNA- The Trust Hospital has marked the International Women’s Day with a call on organisations to prioritise mental wellness of women.

Held on the theme: “Nurturing Resilience; Empowering the Productivity of Our Heroines through Mental Health Care”, the Hospital said due to the role women played in society- balancing family responsibilities with professional aspirations – ensuring they were well mentally, was very key.

The call was made at an event to commemorate the Day at the Trust Hospital Premium Centre, which saw about 94 staff members and about 10 guests from partner institutions such as ECG, ADB, and the TUCEE group participating.

Dr Juliana Oye Ameh, CEO of the Hospital, said the silent struggles women faced in balancing family responsibilities with professional aspirations was enormous, hence the Hospital’s resolution to pay attention to women’s mental health.

She said the Hospital had committed to support and empower its female staff members in both their personal and professional lives.

Dr Ameh said the Hospital was working to ensure that its heroines felt valued, appreciated, and equipped with the necessary tools to overcome the challenges they faced.

Dr Cecilia Tutu-Danquah, a Counseling Psychologist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, and the founder of TUCEE, delivered a speech on strategies for helping women build resilience and increase productivity.

Dr Tutu-Danquah identified five key areas that could help women achieve those goals.

They are Wellbeing, Personal Abilities, Coping Strategies, Productivity, and Contribution.

She emphasised the importance of mental health as a crucial component of overall well-being, noting the need to prioritise mental wellness and incorporate it into one’s holistic approach to health.

Dr Tutu-Danquah said it was important to maintain a balance between mind, body, and spirit and crucial for one to seek help when necessary to live a fulfilling and happy life.

Mrs Lilian Annan, Director, Nurses and Midwifery Services at The Trust Hospital, also said it was easy to overlook one’s well-being due to the ever-increasing responsibilities that came with working in the healthcare industry.

She said the dedication to tending to the needs of others could often overshadow the importance of taking care of oneself and urged health workers to pay attention to that.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

