Churches must perform motherly roles – Anglican Bishop

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale, March 11, GNA – Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, is urging the Church to play motherly roles and take responsibility of loving, caring and protecting its members.

He explained that Christians, whether male or female, must have the characteristics of a mother, who provides tender loving care to her underage children.

“We have to remind ourselves that we are called to have the characteristics of a mother, whether male or female,” Rt Rev Tong said.

He was delivering a sermon during Church Service in Tamale on the theme: “The Church as a Mother.”

The theme was in line with an occasion dubbed: “Mothering Sunday” by the Anglican Communion, which is a day dedicated to honouring mothers.

Rt. Rev. Tong admonished Christians to make the Church a haven for members, adding a characteristic as that made the church what God intended it to be.

Rt. Rev. Tong said Christians must make the church synonymous to the mother figure to make it a place where people could find solace and friendship.

He called on Christians to unite to build the church, strengthen its love and care for humans as God did for the church.

He advised against accusing mothers of witchcraft and encouraged adult children to visit and appreciate them.

GNA

