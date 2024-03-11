Agona West Municipal Assembly honours Environmental Officer for dedicated services

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R/), March 11, GNA-The Agona West Municipal Assembly, has awarded the Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer, Mr George Freeman for his meritorious and dedicated services.

According to the management of the Assembly, Mr Freeman, had exhibited, honesty, respectfulness, selflessness, humility and above all hard work since he assumed office.

Mr Evans Onomah Coleman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who presented the award together with a citation, recounted the dexterity and alacrity with which Mr Freeman carried out his duty, which had contributed to the best solid and liquid waste management in the Municipality for almost a decade.

The award ceremony was attended by chiefs, religious leaders, heads of departments, Assembly staff and personnel of security agencies.

Mr Coleman praised Mr Freeman who was on transfer to Greater Accra as Regional Environmental Health and Sanitation Director, for his tireless efforts that had contributed to unprecedented environmental cleanliness in the Municipality.

The citation read: “Mr George Freeman assumed the position of Municipal Environment Health Officer at the Municipal Assembly from the year 2014 to 2023 prior to his posting to the Greater Accra Region.’’

‘’During his nine years of service to the Municipality, the Agona West Municipal Assembly, chalked a lot of successes particularly, in the area of sanitation and no MMDA in Central region has been able to break that record up till today.’’

The Municipal Assembly consistently won the best performing Municipal Assembly in the Central region in the area of sanitation from 2018 to 2022 with the Assembly currently leading the just ended 2023 assessment.

The Agona West Municipality during the tenure of Mr Freeman, did not record any case of cholera which hitherto was an annual problem, the MCE indicated.

As a result of his hard work, he was adjudged the overall best worker of the Assembly in the year 2017.

The MCE added that during his tenure in office, a total of 79 communities within the Municipality were also declared open defecation free (ODF).

Mr Coleman said Mr Freeman was the originator of electoral area sanitation league table instituted to spur competition among electoral areas in the various MMDAs in the central region to improve sanitation.

The MCE said Mr Freeman further introduced innovative ways of managing sanitation such as door-to -door refuse collection and pollution pay system in the Agona West Municipality.

Mr Freeman on his part, expressed gratitude to the MCE and the entire management and staff of the Assembly for their support and encouragement that had helped him to chalk unprecedented successes.

He expressed the hope that the Assembly would continue to offer same support and other logistics to the incoming Environmental Health and sanitation Officer to help sustain the mantra of best sanitation Municipality in region.

Mr Freeman thanked the chiefs, religious leaders, Assembly members, Civil Society Organizations (CSO), NGOs and Media for their unflinching supports that assisted him to discharge his work excellently.

GNA

