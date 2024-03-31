The Resurrection of Christ proves that Jesus Christ is the Messiah – Rev Daniel Kwesi Ayim  

By Hannah Awadzi

Danfa (GAR) March 31, GNA – The Rev. Daniel Kwesi Ayim, Pastor in charge of Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian Church, on Sunday said that the Resurrection is proof that Jesus Christ is the Messiah.

He said our justification and salvation as Christians was dependent on the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Preaching on the theme : He is Risen, on Easter Sunday, he said Jesus’ death and resurrection came at a time when the world was looking for a Saviour.

“Many Christians do not understand the concepts and meaning of many Christian celebrations,” Rev

Ayim said and explained that our very faith as Christians is hinged on the resurrection of Christ.

Rev. Ayim said sin had taken a lot of Christians into captivity, a lot of people needed to be saved from the bondage of sin and its entanglement.

He said, “if Christ is risen, then we are sure and certain, that we too will rise from any infirmities and the bondage of sin.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

