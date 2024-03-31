Moroccan Gov’t Head Receives Family Code Proposals for Submission to King Mohammed VI

Accra, March 31, GNA – Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, has received proposals from the members of the body in charge of revising the Family Code for onward submission to the Moroccan King, His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

In a statement at the end of the meeting, Akhannouch said he had received the members of the body in charge of revising the Family Code, having completed its missions within the deadlines set out in the letter sent by His Majesty the King to the Head of Government.

He said the body’s rotating coordinator had presented him with a report on proposed amendments to the Family Code, for submission to His Majesty the King.

The body has adopted a broadly participatory approach, through holding hearing sessions with various players from civil society organizations working in the fields of women, children and human rights, as well as political parties, trade unions, judges, activists, researchers, academics and ministerial institutions and departments, he stressed.

The body also received memorandums by e-mail, before examining the proposals arising from the broad participatory consultations, said Akhannouch.

On this occasion, the Head of Government reiterated his sincere thanks and gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, who has kindly adopted this broad participatory approach to find ways of enabling the Moroccan family to play its full role as a pillar of society.

The Head of Government said he was honoured to submit to the Sovereign’s high appreciation the proposals made by the body in charge of revising the Family Code.

GNA

