Let’s confront social ills threatening our country’s unity—Rt Rev Dr Dogbe 

Accra, March 31, GNA – Right Reverend Dr Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, the Presiding Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, called on Ghanaians to confront the social ills and practices that threaten the unity and identity of the nation.

“Let us reach out in love to the marginalised, the weak, and the dying; let us make our resources available and work together to make Ghana great and strong and a better world,” he said.

In his Easter message, the Right Rev Dr Dogbe, encouraged all to resolve to follow the path of peace, tolerance, and respect for successful national elections.

“I also urge that we continue to pray fervently for the Executive, the legislature, the Judiciary, and others, that they will discern God’s will, take bold decisions and implement them, and be imbued with sincere love for one another and for our nation,” he said.

The Clergyman said Easter reminded Ghanaians of the call to make personal sacrifices and let go of personal comforts in order to attain a better tomorrow.

That, he stressed, was relevant in light of the political upheavals across various regions of the world, the global economic downturn, environmental degradation, and other such challenges that threaten our shared humanity.

“Easter is an embodiment of God’s unfailing and unconditional love for humanity and His desire to reconcile us to Himself and thus enable the best in

us to be made manifest,” he explained.

Easter also gives us a fresh start, an opportunity to make amends, and to embark on a purpose-driven journey through life with Jesus Christ as our faithful companion and eternal guide.

The triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter, he stated, gave Christians a living hope, not only for the future but for the present.

“Easter also gives us a fresh start, an opportunity to make amends, and to embark on a purpose-driven journey through life with Jesus Christ as our faithful companion and eternal guide,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

