Senegal’s delayed presidential election scheduled for March 24

Dakar, Mar. 7, (dpa/GNA) – Senegal’s delayed presidential election has been set for March 24, the government announced after a turbulent Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The West African country, which had long been praised for its political stability, was plunged into crisis when President Macky Sall unexpectedly postponed the February 25 election to choose his successor.

The decision provoked violent street protests.

A 10-month delay was proposed, but that move was rejected by the country’s highest electoral authority.

The March 24 date was declared following a dramatic Wednesday evening Cabinet meeting in which Sall dissolved the government and appointed Interior Minister Sidiki Kaba as prime minister.

Amadou Ba, who had previously occupied this post, will now focus on his electoral campaign. Ba is the candidate backed by Sall and the ruling coalition.

Sall’s tenure expires on April 2. He was first elected president in April 2012.

Sall cited investigations into allegations of corruption in the preparation of the candidate lists when he announced the election postponement in early February.

The opposition has accused Sall of trying to extend his time in power and cracking down on rivals outside his political camp.

GNA

