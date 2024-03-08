2024 NDC presidential running mate is a perfect choice-Keta MP

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) March 8, GNA – Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament for Keta in the Volta Region, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, is a perfect choice for upcoming elections.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang would partner with Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC for this year’s 2024 elections.

Mr Gakpe, in an interview the Ghana News Agency, described Professor Opoku-Agyemang as a competent, dedicated, patriotic, passionate, and a well-fit personality whose partnership with Mr Mahama would lead the party to victory.

“For Mahama and the elders of the party to retain Prof. Jane for the next general elections tells you that she is capable. We will support them strongly to accomplish the unfinished contest that will probably bring back NDC to power in 2024,” he stated.

Mr Gakpe further stated that a female running mate for the party simply signified how tolerant and gender balanced the NDC party was to also give women the opportunity to showcase their abilities in governance.

In a related development, Mr Anthony Dagadu, a political analyst, stated that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang could make a perfect running mate if she adhered to all policies of the party by avoiding frustrations and intimidation from party members.

“This is not her first time of becoming a running mate. I believe she has gathered more experience that will help her partner Mr Mahama,” Mr Dagadu said

He expressed the hope that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would also name an equally good and competent running mate to partner Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for a good race in the 2024 general elections.

However, some NPP supporters GNA interviewed expressed optimism of retaining the presidential seat “since the NDC have presented a losing team that once lost to the NPP in the 2020 general elections.”

Professor Opoku-Agyemang was the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

She also served as the Education Minister in 2013-2016 under former President Mahama.

GNA

