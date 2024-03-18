Study hard to become responsible, patriotic citizens – Judge to students

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, March 18, GNA – Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah, the Upper East Regional Supervising High Court Judge, has encouraged Ghanaian students to study hard to become disciplined, patriotic and responsible citizens in society.

That, he said, would not only allow them to choose their desired career paths easily but also enhance their significant contribution to the development of their homes, community and the country at large.

Justice |Danquah gave the advice when some students of the Civic Club of the Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School (BOGISS) paid a visit to the Bolgatanga High Court.

The visit, pioneered by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), was part of activities to expose the students and young people to the operations of some state institutions as laid down by the 1992 Constitution.

The Supervising High Court Judge took the students through the operation of the court system and the legal profession in general and exposed them to how certain cases were handled and the punishments associated with each of the crimes.

He mentioned, for instance, that when one was convicted for a crime of rape and defilement, they were liable to sentences with the minimum of five and seven years imprisonment, respectively, and to a maximum of 25 years.

“Defilement has to do with having canal knowledge of someone below 16 years whether the child consents or not, it does not matter,” he said.

“On the other hand, rape is having canal knowledge of someone above the age of 16 years without the consent of that person, so, please, study hard and pass your academics and avoid social vices.”

Mr Eric Tambolah, the Assistant Civic Education Officer, Upper East Regional Directorate, NCCE, noted that the Commission had been embarking on series of activities to inculcate in the young generation the values of civic rights and responsibilities as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

Apart from visits to the Judicial Service, particularly the courts, the NCCE had led some students, especially civic club members, to some state institutions such as the Ghana Police Service and Ghana National Fire Service to witness and learn their operations.

“The civic education clubs exist to enlighten and educate students in order to groom them to become patriotic and responsible students and coming here to learn about the functions of the judiciary is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Miss Gloria Amadu, a student, said her knowledge about democracy, rule of law and the tenets of the 1992 Constitution had been enhanced and would shape her conversation with her colleagues.

“This is my first time in court and I learnt a lot especially about how victims ask for bail and a whole lot and I would like to come here more often to learn,” she said.

For Miss Lainasu Muta, another student, she desires to become a lawyer and the visit to the court had enhanced her zeal to study hard to make her dream come true.

