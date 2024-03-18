Cassona, Mindray train Ghanaian students on medical imaging

Accra, March 18, GNA – The Cassona Global Imaging, and Mindray, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices, have trained students of Klintaps College of Health and Allied Sciences in Accra on modern ultrasound machines.

A team of clinical scientists trained the medical imaging sciences students on the operation of new medical imaging equipment to build their capacities towards enhancing healthcare delivery in various health facilities.

The training formed part of measures by Cassona to contribute to building expertise of Ghanaian health professionals on the operationalisation of modern medical imaging equipment to promote access to quality healthcare.

The students were introduced to both the hardware and software components of portable and fixed ultrasound machines and were taught how to use artificial intelligence to facilitate their diagnosis.

Prior to the demonstration, the students, some of whom were in their third year, said they had not been exposed to AI-enabled ultrasound machines and described the exercise as an “eye opener.”

Dr Hassan M. Abdinur, International Clinical Application Specialist, Mindray, said the exposure of medical students to emerging technologies would equip them to handle modern machines easily on the field.

He encouraged the students to continually research on emerging technologies in their fields of study and “play with the new machines” anytime they got the opportunity.

“It is important to have the machine around for the students to familiarize with it before they enter the field. “I advise the students to play with the machines, practice and see the new AI features so that in future they’ll be more updated,” Dr Abdinur said.

Mrs Gladys Tetteh, Sales Lead for Cassona in Accra, said the training would be extended to more institutions across the country in keeping with the company’s commitment to support the development of Ghana’s human resource capacity in the health sector.

“The young generation needs to be well equipped to be able to serve the Ghanaian populace. We want to expose the students to the new equipment and build them so that they can serve patients better when they enter the field,” she said.

Professor Philip Narteh Gorleku, Founder Klintaps College of Health, said the high cost of medical imaging equipment hindered the ability of medical training institutions to procure modern machines to offer practical training to their students before they entered the job market.

He said the training was crucial as it enabled his students to get hands-on experience with new machines that aligned with their field of study.

Some of the students who had the opportunity to operate the machines described their experience as timely and appealed to Cassona to institutionalise the training to benefit more students.

GNA

