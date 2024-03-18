Tensions between Pakistan, Afghanistan after deadly airstrikes

Islamabad, Mar. 18, (dpa/GNA) – Pakistani fighter jets have targeted the alleged hideouts of Islamist rebels in Afghanistan days after a deadly cross-border attack against the military, triggering fresh tensions between the neighbour nations.

The planes dropped bombs overnight at a gathering of militants from the Pakistani Taliban, a group different from their Afghan counterparts, Pakistani military and intelligence sources told dpa.

Pakistani sources claimed several militants were killed in strikes in the Khost and Paktika provinces, but Afghan government spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said only women and children died.

Mujahid warned Pakistan not to repeat strikes in the future, saying they would lead to the situation “beyond Islamabad’s control.”

Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan appeared to be in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Pakistani Taliban on a military check-post at the weekend, which killed seven soldiers.

Islamabad accused Kabul of being lenient on the Pakistani Taliban allegedly hiding in Afghanistan, planning and executing deadly cross-border attacks. Kabul denies the allegations.

Both Mujahid and the Pakistani Taliban confirmed the airstrikes, claiming women and children were killed.

There were reports of clashes between Pakistani security forces and the Afghan Taliban, but the information could not be confirmed.

Islamist militants from various groups including al-Qaeda, the Taliban and the Islamic State move freely across a more than 2,000 kilometres porous border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Their attacks on both sides often cause increased tensions in the region. GNA

