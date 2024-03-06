Six-year-old girl moves crowd with marching skills

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Kpone, March 06, GNA – Miss Ellen Selassie Dzidzienyo, a six-year-old girl who participated in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Parade to mark Ghana’s 67th Independence Day anniversary, moved the crowd to cheer in acknowledgment of her skillful marching.

Miss Dzidzienyo, a class one pupil of Ridoana Comprehensive School at Atadeka, swiftly moved her hands and legs as she joined her school’s cadet contingent to match past the dais, capturing the attention of both the dignitaries and crowd to clap, and shout in awe, while people could not help but take pictures of her.

More than 500 pupils drawn from 25 schools in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality participated in the parade, which lasted for close to four hours.

Some members of the Kpone Traditional Council shook hands with the young cadet officer for her dexterity and urged her to keep up the good work.

Mr Emmanuel Amuzu, a teacher of Ridoana, told the Ghana News Agency that the girl was one of the very brilliant and vibrant pupils in class one and was active on the field as well.

Mr Amuzu said the school rehearsed intensively for three weeks before the programme, during which she showed eagerness and competence.

He said the pupil was usually among the first to prepare for training and listened attentively to instructions.

The school emerged as the winner of the cadet corps and received an award for participation.

GNA

