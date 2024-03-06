Yabram SHS emerges winner at the Oti Independence Day Parade  

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) March 6, GNA – The Yabram Community Day Senior High School (YACOS) displayed splendour in performance to win the Senior High School (SHS) category of the Independence Day Parade march past at Dambai in the Oti Region.

The school scored 92 per cent to place first, while MIST SHS and Oti SECTECH took the second and third positions with 85 and 82 percentage points, respectively.

In the Junior High School (JHS) Category, Dambai Girls Model came first, followed by Dambai E.P. School, and Banka JHS.

The Heroes Preparatory and Ahmadiya JHS took the fourth and fifth positions.

The primary category saw the Golden Child Academy winning the parade, followed by the Dambai M/A, and Ebenezer Preparatory.

In attendance were cadet corps from the Oti SECTECH, YACOSH and Dambai Lakeside Police cadets.

Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, the Regional Director of Education, took the salute and read the President’s address.

He urged Ghanaians to “remember the sacrifices of our forebears and recommit ourselves to the ideals of freedom, Justice and equality.”

“Let’s guard our democracy jealously and value peace, especially in this electioneering year.”

The celebration was on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”

GNA

