67th Independence Day: Ghana deserves better – John Mahama 

Accra, March 06, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday congratulated all Ghanaians on the country’s 67th independence anniversary, stating that Ghana deserves better.

The former President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “Today provides yet another opportunity for us to reflect as a people bound by a shared destiny on the journey of our great nation, even as we face avoidable tribulations of economic hardship, uncertainty, and a crisis of leadership.

“As we commemorate the 67th anniversary of our Independence and the freedom that binds us together, I invite you to acknowledge the struggles that have shaped our lives and our dear country, Ghana.

“Let us remember the inspirational and visionary leaders who kindled in our hearts the flame of hope for a better Ghana and the sacrifices of our forebears led by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who enabled us to embrace and embody the theme for today’s celebration, “Our democracy, Our pride”.”

He said today, Ghanaians could all agree that this was undoubtedly not the Ghana they wanted or the country their forebears sacrificed their lives for.

He said Ghanaians could not turn a blind eye to the stark similarity between a colonial power that gunned down their people and today’s leaders who preside over the murder of innocent civilians who stepped out to vote and strengthen their democracy.

“We cannot pretend that all is well with us. High unemployment, thousands of our youth trooping out of the country in search of better opportunities, and rampant corruption have rendered us all poorer, and unable to pay our debts! Ghana deserves better,” he said.

He noted that the nation deserves quality leadership, better governance and accountability, and a strong economy that creates opportunities for all, not just a few.

He said Ghanaians must make progress and build a better society for themselves.

Mr Mahama said Ghanaians must hold on to hope, determination, and a collective will to overcome and build the Ghana they want, and for future generations.

“With the right leadership, we shall turn our fortunes around and put Ghana back on track as the Black Star of Africa, as envisioned by those who sacrificed their lives to give us this precious gift of freedom,” he said.

