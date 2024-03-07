UN says 2023 was deadliest year for migrants since 2014

Geneva, Mar. 7, (dpa/GNA) – Last year, more people died on migration routes worldwide than ever since data collection began in 2014, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Wednesday.

The IOM’s “Missing Migrants Project” recorded a total of 8,565 deaths in 2023 which is 20% more than a year before.

In total, the project has documented the deaths of more than 63,700 people since its launch, almost half of them in the Mediterranean.

According to this information, the most dangerous migration route in 2023 remained the Mediterranean, with at least 3,129 deaths. There were more deaths there per year between 2014 and 2017.

Meanwhile, the IOM has already recorded 254 deaths in the Mediterranean this year.

The IOM emphasized that the actual figures are estimated to be significantly higher as it only registers verified cases.

If, for example, a people smuggling boat leaves the coast at night and doesn’t show up anywhere, the deaths remain undetected.

It is also difficult to document deaths in the dangerous jungle corridor between Colombia and Panama, which many migrants from South America pass through.

Overall, about half of the deaths can be attributed to drowning, 9% to car accidents and 7% to violence.

Every single case is a tragedy that burdens families for decades, IOM Deputy Director General Ugochi Daniels said.

“These horrifying figures collected by the Missing Migrants Project are also a reminder that we must recommit to greater action that can ensure safe migration for all, so that 10 years from now, people aren’t having to risk their lives in search of a better one,” she added.

