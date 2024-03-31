Rev. Gbeve urges Christians to support evangelism  

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Ashaiman (GAR), March 30, GNA – The Reverend Prosper Gbeve, Greater Accra Regional Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has appealed to Christians to support the propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He reiterated that evangelism played a pivotal role in Church growth and expansion.

Speaking at the GCCI Tema District 2024 Easter Convention at Ashaiman, Rev Gbeve, who was accompanied by his wife, Abigail, said his vision for the Region was to ensure that there was aggressive evangelism drive by the Church.

He said there was the need for the Church to raise an army of prayer warriors who would be praying for the rapid growth of the Church and the nation.

Rev Gbeve, who took office on 1st January, lauded his predecessor, Rev Jonas Kwami Comos Kumah Tengey, for the great services and sacrifices he made for the GCCI.

The four-day event on the theme: “Structuring for War”, is being attended by congregants from the Tema District, namely Grace Temple, Maranatha Assembly, Mount Zion Assembly, Refuge Temple, Tema Main Assembly, Tema Newtown and Prampram Assemblies.

Rev Gbeve has already been to the other five Districts of the Church in the Greater Accra Region for the Convention; namely Dodowa , Legon District, Accra and Ada districts.

Rev Paul Morgan-Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of GCCI, urged congregants to support the new Regional Pastor in his work.

Reverend Daniel Edze, a Pastor at the Grace Temple, who delivered the sermon, urged Christians to have faith in the name of Jesus Christ.

He noted that faith brought down the power of God, which brought healing, deliverance and breakthroughs to His people.

Quoting from the Bible, Rev Edze said: “Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.”

He noted that God has given His power to Christians to enable them to destroy every work of the devil.

“God is all powerful and whosoever calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

