Behenease R/C Primary receives help from NLA boss 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Accra, March 31, GNA – Mr Sammy Awuku, Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has donated Ghc50,000 to the Behenease R/C Primary school in the Akuapem North municipality to fix roofing ripped-off by rainstorm.

A heavy downpour and thunderstorms ripped out the entire school building causing extensive damage to the headmaster’s office and the upper primary classrooms destroying teaching and learning materials in the process.

Mr. Kingsford Kalifi, headmaster of the school in his briefing, noted that most of the textbooks kept in his office were destroyed by the rains and other teaching materials.

He was, however, grateful that the incident happened after classes had closed, adding that the story would have been different.

Mr Sammy Awuku, also the NPP parliamentary candidate for Akropong constituency, pledged to institute a teacher’s award scheme in the area to motivate teachers as well as improve educational standards in the area.

He also promised to provide two ultra-modern ICT laboratories in the area, one at the Upper hills and the other at the Lower Hills, to narrow down on challenges of unavailability of computers in schools especially at the Junior High Schools.

Some of the teachers requested for his help to purchase motorbikes to help staff who commute from Koforidua, Adawso, and Tinkong to report to school on time.

Mr Lawrence Dzah, Akropong District Director of Education, applauded the kind gesture of the NLA boss and added that his outfit had placed order to replace the destroyed textbooks to facilitate teaching and learning.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

