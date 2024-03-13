Residents appeal for support against activities of land guards 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Odomase-Okanta Kwadwo Fosu, E/R, March 13, GNA, Family leader Asah Bekoe of Asare Kofi Asona Mensah Family of Akuapem Akropong, has appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to support residents of Odomase Okanta near Nsawam, whose farms have been destroyed by some illegal land guards.

The family leader said last weekend some illegal land guards with guns and dangerous weapons invaded the community and destroyed about 15 to 20 acres of foodstuffs including maize, cassava, plantains, cocoyam, and palm nuts.

Mr Bekoe made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a meeting organized by the community on how to stop land guards from destroying farmlands, saying, the community land of 2,900 acres and over had been registered since 1895.

Abrewatiaa Juliana Akosua Ampemaa said because of the activities of these land guards, the community was currently experiencing a shortage of food. “Our women are all afraid to go about their normal farming activity to bring food for their families.”

Nana Kwame Donkor Kissiedu II, Chief of Odomase-Okanta Kwadwo Fosu, also appealed to the Government to come to the aid of the community, saying, “We will go into severe hunger if this issue is not addressed with immediate effect.”

GNA

