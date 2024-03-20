PwDs urge opinion leaders to refrain from meddling in SGBV cases

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, March 20, GNA – Mrs Sahadatu Nimatu Abubakari, Northern Regional President, Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) has expressed need for opinion leaders to desist from shielding people, who sexually abuse persons living with disabilities (PwDs).

She said some religious and other traditional leaders often interfere in issues of sexual and gender-based violence against PwDs resulting in the perpetrators being set free without justice.

She said: “Our revered chiefs, and community leaders should rather use their influence to advocate for equity and justice for PwDs, who are sexually molested.”

Mrs Abubakari made the call at a capacity building workshop on advocacy and influencing skills for young women and adolescent girls with disabilities in Tamale.

The workshop was organised by the Centre for Research and Development Alternatives (CREDA) in partnership with Norsaac, both non-government organisations, under VCP Experimental Global Fund Projects, with funding support from Oxfam in Ghana.

It formed part of the implementation of the project dubbed: “End Violence and Abuse” and brought together young women and adolescent girls within the Sagnarigu, Wunlesi and Kpandai Districts in the Northern Region.

Mr Abukari Iddrisu, Programmes Manager at CREDA said the workshop was to equip PwDs with the right advocacy tools and techniques to enable them to engage with duty-bearers for an all-inclusive policy implementation.

Mr Iddrisu urged them not to relent in their collective efforts but to engage in advocacy campaigns in order to help address systemic discriminations that hindered their inclusion in key decision-making processes in the country.

Mr Ernest Beyuo Aayel, Chief Executive Officer of EBNA Royal Consult, who facilitated the workshop, introduced participants to some concepts of advocacy and influencing skills, advocacy strategies and identification of key allies to achieve their goals.

