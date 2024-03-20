NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Shama tours constituency  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Shama (W/R), March 20, GNA – Mr Isaac Kwamina Afful, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Shama Constituency, has embarked on courtesy calls on the chiefs and elders to formally introduce himself NPP PC for the area.

The three-day exercise was to seek their blessings and support and to officially begin his campaign activities towards the 2024 parliamentary election.

Speaking to journalists after the tour, Mr Afful said as the custodian of Shama, it was necessary to first introduce himself to the traditional authorities as NPP PC, and court their support to undertake his campaign activities in the area.

He thanked them for their warm reception and said the gesture signified the trust they had in him to bring the development they desired when elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Shama Constituency.

“I embarked on this tour to officially introduce myself to the chiefs and elders within the 65 communities in the Constituency to let them know that it is Isaac Kwamina Afful who will be on the ballot paper as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, so they should support me,” he said.

On his vision for the Constituency, Mr Afful noted that he would prioritise interventions to improve upon the key sectors of the local economy including education, health, youth employment, sports infrastructure and sanitation among others.

He also promised to work closely with the traditional authorities to implement sustainable policies to spur development in the area when given the nod to represent them in Parliament.

According to him, before being elected as the NPP PC, he had successfully executed some development projects in some of the communities, including the construction of modern toilet facilities, and classroom blocks, among others.

“All these are testaments to my competence and commitment to bring hope to the constituents of Shama when they vote for me to become the MP for the Constituency,” he stated.

Mr Afful expressed confidence in being elected as the MP for the area in this year’s general elections, saying his record of accomplishment in terms of development gave him the edge over other candidates.

Nana Akosua Mfrasie II, Chief of Lower Inchaban, congratulated Mr Afful on his election as the NPP PC for Shama and prayed for God to grant him his desire to become the MP for the area.

She urged him to ensure he served the people with humility and honesty and delivered on his promises when elected as the MP on December 7, 2024.

Nana Kwamina Ekutan II, Chief of Dwomo, also encouraged the PC to embark on his campaign activities based on ideas and solutions to the challenges facing the Constituency, and not one that would disrupt the peace and unity in the area.

He asked him not to turn his back on the people when given the chance to go to Parliament but to ensure every community had its fair share of development projects.

Other chiefs and elders took turns to offer congratulatory messages to Mr Afful and outlined their various development needs which he should help resolve when he became the MP for Shama Constituency.

Mr Afful, who beat the incumbent MP, Mr Samuel Erickson Abakah, in the recent NPP parliamentary primary, would be looking to retain the seat for the Party against his main contender, Madam Emelia Arthur, the National Democratic Congress PC for the area.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

