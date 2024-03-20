I will bring back inactive members, aspiring PNC General Secretary promises  

Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Sakumono, March 20, GNA-Mr Yakubu Faharudeen, an aspiring General Secretary, for the People’s National Convention (PNC) says he will bring back into the party the numerous inactive members when given the nod.

Mr Faharudeen said bringing such members back would enhance the chances of the party to Ghana’s December 7, 2024, general election.

He said there were vibrant members who had relaxed and others joining other parties due to the disunity and lack of resources in the PNC, a situation that was hindering the progress of the party.

He explained that the party was endowed with brilliant and talented members who would be able to utilise their skills to support the party if brought back to the Party, saying that he was in good relationships with most of them who were supporting the path he had taken.

Mr Farudeen, who is currently the Deputy General Secretary told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that, he had gained enough knowledge and experience in his current position as well as being a member right after he completed tertiary level of education.

He added that he would ensure that the few resources the party has are well utilised in regaining parliamentary seats they lost over the years for the PNC party.

“Usually when there is a runoff in a general election, you see some of our leaders joining either NPP or NDC and after joining, they don’t come back to the party,” he stated.

The aspiring general secretary added that he would ensure that polling agents are brought on board and trained towards the upcoming election while he gets acquainted with their families to win their votes for the Party.

He said the PNC was the best alternative when it comes to developmental ideas for Ghana, adding that politics of ideas in the country was gradually fading out due to monetisation of politics in Ghana.

The aspiring General Secretary added that he became discouraged after he contested for a parliamentary position and saw how people were being induced with money, stressing that the menace had been a bane to Ghanaian politics.

He said as a Ghanaian child nurtured by PNC parents, he became an active member right after tertiary education and gained the necessary foundation to skilfully serve the party and country at large.

He said electing him would be the first time the party would have a secretary who hails from the northern part of Ghana but was very good in other local languages in the southern part, a quality he said was crucial for the party to thrive.

He stated that he was possess the qualities the party needs to break ground in the 2024 election and the future, emphasising that the agenda of getting zongo people into the party and celebrating the party’s 29th anniversary celebration emanated from him.

“When I get the nod, this country is going to experience a different type of PNC we are going to show the NPP and NDC the exit,” he stated.

