Public Service Lodge marks 50th anniversary with donation to Adabraka Polyclinic

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, March 13, GNA – The Public Service Lodge, a Freemasonry Lodge in Accra as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations has donated a theatre operating bed to the Adabraka Polyclinic, in Accra.

The donation, which signifies the Lodge’s commitment to social responsibility, was a collaborative effort between the Public Service Lodge, the Public Service Royal Arch Chapter, and the Public Service Chapter Rose Croix.

Mr Isaac Hood, Right Worshipful District Grand Master, said the Public Service Lodge, founded in August 1974, had a rich history of serving the Ghanaian community.

“Established by twelve prominent Masons led by W. Bro. Philip Carlis Paittoo, the Lodge sought to foster a fellowship among distinguished individuals within the public service sector.

“Beyond their internal focus, the Public Service Lodge has consistently demonstrated a strong dedication to societal well-being. The Lodge has a long-standing tradition of supporting charitable endeavours, both independently and in collaboration with the District Grand Lodge of Ghana. They have consistently strived to ‘pour the healing balm of consolation into the bosom of the afflicted’, as exhorted by the principles of freemasonry.”

He said the donation of the theatre operating bed to the facility was a testament to the Organisation’s enduring values of service, fellowship, and philanthropy.

“It is also a call to other charitable organisations to support the Polyclinic to achieve District Hospital status…”

Dr Abdul Razak Quao, Medical Superintendent, Adabraka Polyclinic, said the Facility’s vision was to be upgraded to the level of a district hospital that would offer a comprehensive, quality, affordable, accessible and timely service to the people of the Korle Klottey Municipality.

He said having a theatre bed was an important requirement by the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HeFRA) and expressed appreciation to the Organisation.

Dr Quao said the Polyclinic needed a defibrillator, anesthesia machine, patient monitors, ceiling mounted operating lamp, oxygen concentrator, resident warmer, electrosurgical unit, mini blood bank fridge, an 80L autoclave and called for support.

GNA

