Professor Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary education curriculum

Accra, March 25, GNA – Under the review, approval and direction of Dr. Edwin Alfred N.O Provencal, chairman of the GITFiC-AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club, a team of respected and intellectual subject-related academicians, from some tertiary institutions in Ghana have been constituted to draft courses to integrate the AfCFTA into Africa’s Tertiary Education Curriculum.

This mandate has become necessary considering several calls from member states, public and private actors within the trade space of Africa’s economies to the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference – GITFiC.

A statement signed by Mr Selasi Kofi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC and copied to the Ghana News Agency said After successfully inaugurating the AfCFTA Tertiary Students Clubs in four of Ghana’s prime tertiary institutions namely; University of Ghana, All Nations University, University for Development Studies and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology, the call became daunting to charter the path and as always lead the direction in making this happen.

It said the constituted team of consultants included Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson – Associate Professor and Development Economist, Department of Economics, University of Ghana, Dr. Deodat E. Adenutsi – Senior Lecturer, Ho Technical University, Dr. Ellis Akwaa-Sekyi – Lecturer, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Prince Brako – Lecturer, All Nations University, Mr. King Effah-Nkyi, Trade Investigation Officer – Trade Commission, Mr. Gerald Ekow Woode – Director for Research Policy and Advocacy, Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference.

The statement said the final presentation of the draft course would be marked with a small ceremony and submitted to various universities across ratified member states for onward submission to their various state actors and curriculum assessment units for review, evaluate and approve into their various course for studies.

“The significance of incorporating AfCFTA into tertiary education, elucidate the objectives of the proposed module, and underscore the critical role of universities as catalysts for knowledge dissemination and capacity building in support of regional integration and sustainable development agendas. Through this initiative of ours, we aspire to nurture a generation of forward-thinking leaders equipped to shape Africa’s economic future and leverage the AfCFTA as a catalyst for inclusive growth and prosperity. With a shared commitment to advancing youth empowerment and education, we at the Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference – GITFiC seek to endeavor the transformative potential of AfCFTA and pave the way for a more prosperous and integrated Africa”.

On the objectives of the integration, the statement said it would equip students pursuing education degrees in various disciplines with a comprehensive understanding of AfCFTA’s principles, objectives, and implications and foster an informed participation and leadership among students in the evolving landscape of international trade.

“To encourage critical thinking, problem-solving, and policy analysis skills essential for addressing the challenges and maximizing the opportunities associated with AfCFTA implementation.

“To underscore the role of universities as catalysts for knowledge dissemination, capacity building, and policy advocacy in support of regional integration and sustainable development agendas”.

On its significance, he was meant to grasp Fundamental Concepts: Introduce the AfCFTA as a subject and enable students to grasp the fundamental concepts and principles underpinning regional integration and economic cooperation among African nations. They can explore topics such as trade liberalization, tariff reductions, market access, and regulatory harmonization, gaining insights into the mechanisms driving intra-African trade and economic development.

“Analyzing Socio-Economic Impacts: It empowers students to analyze and evaluate the potential socio-economic impacts of the agreement within the context of their respective countries and regions. This interdisciplinary approach encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills essential for addressing the challenges and maximizing the opportunities associated with AfCFTA implementation.”

The statement said the module underscored the role of universities as catalysts for knowledge dissemination, capacity building, and policy advocacy in support of regional integration and sustainable development agendas.

“ Tertiary institutions contribute to shaping a cadre of future leaders, policymakers, and practitioners equipped to navigate the complexities of global trade governance and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s socio-economic transformation”.

The establishment of these clubs on tertiary campuses in Africa marks a significant milestone in the collective pursuit of fostering deeper engagement and understanding of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

With the AfCFTA poised to reshape Africa’s economic landscape, it is imperative that academia plays a pivotal role in analyzing, interpreting, and advocating for its implications.

The GITFiC AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club serves as a platform for students, faculty members, and researchers to convene, deliberate, inform, sensitize and collaborate on issues pertaining to regional integration, trade policies, economic development, and related themes within the context of the AfCFTA. Through a multidisciplinary approach, the club aims to explore the multifaceted dimensions of the AfCFTA, encompassing trade dynamics, legal frameworks, socio-economic impacts, and opportunities for sustainable growth across African countries.

