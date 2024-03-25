Ensign Global College receives CEPH accreditation

Accra, March.25, GNA – Ensign Global College, a world-class academic institution, has received accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH) to run a Master of Public Health (MPH) Programme.

CEPH is an independent agency recognised by the United States Department of Education that accredits higher education-based public health schools and programmes.

Ensign Global College is the first African-based institution to receive accreditation to reward masters in public health from the Council.

The achievement underscores Ensign Global College’s commitment to excellence in global public health education and sets a new standard for academic achievement on the African continent.

The accreditation process, spanning approximately three years from initial application to decision, involved detailed evaluation and adherence to internationally recognised, rigorous standards.

Mr. Stephen Alder, President of Ensign Global College, expressed excitement having reached that milestone as the first African institution to attain preeminent recognition of adherence to the highest academic standards.

“This is in alignment with our mission to educate professionals and scholars who have attained the highest levels of public health competence,” he said in a news brief.

Mr Alder said the accreditation would not only ensure the quality of the College’s Master of Public Health programme, but also open doors for students and alumni to pursue career opportunities, professional certifications, and educational opportunities that prioritised graduates with CEPH-accredited degrees.

