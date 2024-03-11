Prof Opoku-Agyeman as Running Mate reposes confidence in women, academia

Accra, March 11, GNA – The Professionals Forum has lauded the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a second time.

The forum in a statement signed by Sam Pee Yalley, President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the development “exudes confidence to the teaming women, youth, academia and all well-meaning Ghanaians”.

The Professional Forum is an association of persons with varied professional backgrounds, including doctors and nurses, lawyers, lecturers, engineers and communicators and affiliated with the NDC.

“The choice of Prof Naane Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was obvious not because she is a consummate individual with high integrity and sincerity, but also as woman who opens the door for all women and professionals to rise up to contribute to revive the troubled and ailing country,” it stated.

The Forum pledged to mobilise Ghanaian professionals to ensure victory for the NDC, stating that: “There is no doubt Ghana at 67 is a far cry from the Ghana we all want.”

It also stated that the announcement of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate of John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 General Election “promises to put Ghana into a matured, and tested pair of hands”.

That, the Forum said was because “Prof Opoku-Agyemang is decent, honest, has enviable integrity, very upright, highly respected.”

“We unanimously congratulate you and assure you that as a golden member of PROFORUM we avail to you and the former President, the many diverse repertoire of the human resource the Forum commands,” the statement said.

The statement noted that over the last four years, the NDC’s Running Mate had worked hard to endear herself to the rank and file of the Party.

As such, the Presidential Candidate, Mr Mahama could “count on a woman of all women to transform this country into the Ghana we want after the 2024 Elections,” the statement said.

GNA

